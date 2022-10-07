Inquiry held into allegation of casteist remarks by faculty

The Hindu Bureau THANJAVUR
October 07, 2022 19:04 IST

A Committee headed by the Principal of Government Arts and Science College, Kumbakonam, Meekakshisundaram, conducted an inquiry on Friday into allegations that a senior faculty had made casteist remarks recently.

After the Students Federation of India took up the issue with the college administration earlier this week, the Joint Director of Collegiate Education, Thanjavur Region, G. Ezhilan, on instructions from Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver, visited the institution on Thursday for getting a first-hand account of the incident.

College sources said the student belonged to SC community and the faculty to an intermediate community.

The faculty's reference to castes during a lecture on a module of Political Geography did not go down well with the student, the sources said.

The report to be submitted by the Principal will be handed over to the Collector, Prof. Ezhilan said.

