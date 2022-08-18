Inquiry committee upholds sexual harassment charge against associate professor in Tiruchi college

Two students had lodged complaints against him

Special Correspondent TIRUCHI
August 18, 2022 18:43 IST

A faculty member of Thanthai Periyar Government Arts and Science College in Tiruchi has been found to have indulged in sexual harassment of students by an inquiry committee constituted by the Principal, as directed by the CM's Special Cell.

"A four-member committee conducted enquiries with UG and PG students about the faculty, T. Jayakumar, Associate Professor, Department of English, and found the complaints of the two students to be true," college principal J. Suganthi said. "The inquiry report has been submitted to the Chief Minister's Special Cell and we are awaiting further instructions."

The CM's Special Cell had issued the instruction for a probe after receiving a copy of the complaint lodged by the students with the Principal. The students had also marked copies of the petition to Higher Education Minister, Secretary, Director of Collegiate Education and the Regional Joint Directorate of Collegiate Education.

