Innovative ideas spring up at incubator cells in Tiruchi colleges

February 11, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The days when higher education was seen as a ticket to a pre-determined career graph have long gone, as institutions encourage their students and faculty to focus on entrepreneurship through tailor-made initiatives within the campus.

‘Incubation centres’ to help budding innovators try out business ideas in a simulated or real-world marketplace have become common in Tiruchi’s colleges.

At a start-up event hosted by Holy Cross College’s incubation centre recently, students put forth 54 ideas, while faculty members suggested 12.

“Most of the ideas are inspired by personal experience. Among the products mooted this year are treatment for vitiligo, a self-cleaning toilet device and shoe variants for women’s safety, people with dwarfism and visual impairment. We are also planning to patent one of our student’s solution to reuse water from washing machines,” L. Cresenta Shakila Motha, president, Holy Cross Innovation and Incubation Council (HCIIC), told The Hindu.

Hand-holding, or constant mentorship and guidance, is an important part of the programme. Despite this, it is a tough field to succeed in, say academics.

“Of 10 start-ups that are onboarded, only two may emerge as ‘unicorns’ — firms with a strong performance; four will have middling profits, and the rest may be failures. This is the reality of the start-up ecosystem,” G. Krishnan, CEO and resident mentor, Centre for Entrepreneurship Development and Incubation (CEDI), National Institute of Technology — Tiruchirapalli said.

Its unpredictability keeps the process going. “The incubator also learns from incubatee’s experience,” Mr. Krishnan said.

As in most colleges, CEDI supports start-ups in deep technology and social enterprises. Among its most successful unicorns are a Chennai-based student start-up that offers automotive hybrid technology services, and a virtual reality company incorporated in the U.S. by two alumni.

Since incubation programmes also include social outreach projects, students get an opportunity to test their ideas in areas less open to conventional marketing. “We expose our students to guidance from leading businesses in Tiruchi, and also give them a chance to see how the economy functions. However, the success rate in this field is quite low; start-ups become profitable several years after they are floated, so we always advise students that such enterprises are better as a source of passive rather than main income,” said R.John Vimal, coordinator, Entrepreneurship Development Cell, Bishop Heber College.