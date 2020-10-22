Innovations and start-up ventures fetch 5-star status for PMIST

Thanjavur

Developing ideas for protection and publication of the same in the Intellectual Property Rights Office Journal by the faculty members and students attached to the Institute of Innovation Council of the Periyar Maniammai Institute of Science and Technology (PMIST), a deemed university, has earned five-star status for the institution under the National Innovation and Start-ups Policy.

A total of 16 designs for protection was formulated by the IIC during the last year (2019-20) and four such designs were published in the IPR Journal. Apart from this the Periyar Technology Business Incubator facility set up at the PMIST campus drew the attention of industry experts who had interacted and guided the students on start-ups, entrepreneurship, innovation and IPR.

Students have also participated in the State and national-level competitions and training programmes such as Smart India Hackathon, national and international boot camps and other events.

On the National Innovation Day, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Union Minister for Education announced the ranking for the higher education institutions for their performance under the National Innovation and Start-ups Policy formulated to foster innovative inventions in Higher Education institutions to make the country self-reliant.

Performance of more than 650 institutes were evaluated and PMIST had earned the five star rating for fostering creative innovation, incubation, start-ups and entrepreneurship, IPR, research culture among students, along with 124 other institutes, according to a PMIST press release.