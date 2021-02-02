‘Innovations should be affordable to end-users’

THANJAVUR

02 February 2021 19:20 IST

Innovations should be affordable to the end-users, observed R.A.Mashelkar, eminent scientist and former Director-General, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), while delivering an endowment lecture organised by the Indian Institute of Food Processing Technology in memory of the institution’s founder, V.Subrahmanyan, here on Tuesday.

In an address through virtual media on “Re-imagining and reinventing post-COVID India,” he lauded the temperament of Indian scientists in proving their abilities in the race to produce a vaccine for the novel coronavirus.

Claiming that the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan has the vision to make a new India wherein the country and its citizen remain independent and self-reliant in the post COVID-19 scenario, he said that the five “mantras” - ‘buy better, make better, buy to make better and making together better,’ - was the need of the hour to make the country self-reliant and independent.

C.Ananadharamakrishnan, director, IIFPT highlighted the contributions made by the institution in food processing sector aimed at the enhancement of farmers’ livelihood and nation building.

Dr.V.Subrahmanyan Best Performer awards (for the year 2019-20) were presented to IIFPT staff by the director to R.Mahendran, Associate Professor and Head, Centre of Excellence in Non-Thermal Processing (scientist category), R.Paranthanam, Senior Technical Officer, Department of Computational Modelling and Nano-Scale Processing Unit (technical staff category) and J.Jayalakshmi, Senior Secretariat Assistant, Purchase Division (support staff category).