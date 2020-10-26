Innovation Centre at NIT-T envisages push for technology transfer

Tiruchi

26 October 2020 20:24 IST

An Innovation Facilitation Centre jointly developed by the National Research Development Corporation (NRDC) and National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi for fostering commercialisation of ideas was inaugurated on Monday on the institution premises.

Christened NRDC-NITT- IFC, the facility envisages a push for technology transfer, mentoring student and faculty start-ups, and sensitising the academia about technologies that need to be developed and commercialised.

Krishnan Balasubramanian of IIT-Madras, an expert in faculty start-ups, inaugurated the facility virtually, emphasised on convergence of research and innovation activities with societal impact.

Advertising

Advertising

Guest of honour Prof. Satish Vasu Kailas of IISc, Bangalore, delivered his inaugural lecture on ‘Strategy to convert Pandemic Blocking Stone into Stepping Stone in Research Progress’.

Prof. Satish dwelt on framing a hypothesis, executing experiments, writing manuscripts, and maintaining work-life balance.

S. Muthukumaran, Dean - Research and Consultancy, said the Centre will work towards promoting activities of MSME sector, mentoring of Tiruchi fabrication clusters in technology areas, and boosting fabrication of indigenous defence related products in line with the requirements of Tamil Nadu Defence corridor.

Presiding over the function, the Director of NIT-T, Mini Shaji Thomas said the Innovation facilitation Centre would strategise the research paradigm towards societally relevant research problems and product development.