Inner Wheel team cleans Anbil temple well

February 14, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Inner Wheel Club of Tiruchi spruced up surroundings of Sri Brahmapureeswarar Temple in Anbil near Lalgudi by cleaning up the well and planting saplings on the premises of the Chola-era shrine devoted to Lord Siva.

About 40 members of the women’s organisation were at work on Monday. A solution of micro-organisms was added to the well to treat the water and make it potable. As many as 27 ‘Nakshatra’ tree saplings, considered to be auspicious and coinciding with astrological birth star signs, were planted in the temple’s garden by the team in collaboration with environmentalist Nimal Raghavan.

Inner Wheel members Sumathi Sivakumar, Supraja Lakshminarayanan, and Kirija Suresh coordinated the project.

