Tiruchirapalli

‘Inner Wheel Forest’ launched

THANJAVUR

The Inner Wheel Club of Thanjavur launched a project christened, ‘Inner Wheel Forest,’ here on Saturday.

Under the project, the club will raise saplings of plants and trees of different varieties on 11,000 square feet land earmarked by the district administration on the outskirts of the city and donate the saplings to people who seek them, according to Nirmala Venkatesan, president of the club.

The project was inaugurated virtually by Vasudha Chandrachud, President of Inner Wheel Clubs of India. Govinda Rao, Collector, in his felicitation, called upon voluntary organisations to come forward to participate in conservation of waterbodies.

Janaki Ravindran, Commissioner, Thanjavur Corporation, Sivakamisundari Kandhaswamy, District Chairman of Inner Wheel Club, Usha Nandhini, Past District Chairman, and Shanmugavadivu, secretary of the club, spoke.

