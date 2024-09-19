Inner Wheel Club of Tiruchi celebrates golden jubilee

The Inner Wheel Club of Tiruchi (ICWT) celebrated the 50th anniversary of its foundation on Thursday by launching welfare projects as part of its social outreach programme.

Sunita Jain, association president, Inner Wheel Clubs in India, and Swarnalatha Arunachalam, district chairperson, Inner Wheel District 321, were among the special invitees at a city gathering to celebrate the golden jubilee of the Tiruchi women’s organisation on Thursday.

In her address, IWC-T president R. Shanthi said the club had grown in strength and offered an opportunity to women in the city to make a difference to the lives of the less privileged.

IWCT had launched four projects this year. These include a ‘Happy School’ project at Kambarasampettai, where the club has adopted and upgraded the facilities of an elementary school. It has furnished a reading room at the District Central Library, and donated an incubator to the Subramaniapuram PHC centre. A zonal project in the Maternity Ward of the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi was announced by Dr. Shanthi.

Past presidents and senior members were felicitated by the IWCT team. A special golden jubilee bulletin was released.

Jambaga Ramakrishnan, a charter member and past district chairperson of the club, spoke.

