Inner Wheel Club launches scholarship for girl students

Outgoing president Vadivu Srinivasan hands over charge to new president Sivasundari Bose at the installation ceremony of the Inner Wheel Club of Tiruchirapalli on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

A scholarship of ₹20,000 to help meritorious girl students from economically weaker sections of society was among the projects launched by the incoming team of office bearers of the Inner Wheel of Tiruchirapalli, here on Saturday.

Miruthula Vani, a student of Seva Sangam School who will be joining B.Sc. Physics in Bishop Heber College, was named as the first recipient of the scholarship on Saturday.

At the glittering investiture ceremony, writer and poet Sivasundari Bose took charge as the president and Usha Kumar as the secretary, for the year 2022-’23.

Speaking to The Hindu, Ms. Bose, who has been associated with Inner Wheel for 44 years in various capacities, said that education and economic empowerment would be the focus for her team. “There are many issues that need attention in the city, but it is important to continue the work of previous years as well. Education, healthcare awareness and assistance, besides help for people with disability are some of the challenges that we are hoping to deal with this year,” she said.

Besides Ms. Bose and Ms. Kumar, the team has Vasundara Ramgopal as Vice-President, Jayashree Natarajan as joint secretary, Nallamai Swaminathan as treasurer, Asha Saravanakumar as I.S.O (International Service Organiser) and Supraja Lakshminarayanan as editor. Annapoorani Odayappan is the zonal advisor.

The gathering also saw the launch of a volume on the history of the Inner Wheel of Tiruchirappalli, chronicling the growth of the club from modest beginnings to its present stature. It will be released in e-format to members. Other projects shortlisted for this year focus on senior citizens, healthcare, school education aid and environmental awareness programmes.

Inner Wheel is an international women’s service movement founded in the 1920s in Manchester by Margarette Golding. It has more than 100,000 clubs all over the world.

The Inner Wheel Club of Tiruchirapalli was founded by Saroja Ravindran in 1974. As it moves towards its golden jubilee year, the membership of the club has increased from 15 charter members to 85 in the past four decades.

P. Subburethina Bharathi, AGM, L&D, Cauvery Hospitals, was the chief guest at the event. Club advisor Jambaga Ramakrishnan spoke.