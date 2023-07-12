Inner Wheel Club inducts new office-bearers

July 12, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST

It was an evening of reminiscences and promises for new beginnings as the Inner Wheel Club of Tiruchi inducted its 49th official team for the year 2023-’24 on Wednesday, at a ceremonial investiture ceremony in the city.

At the gathering, outgoing president Sivasundari Bose formally handed over charge to Shobhna Vora, while outgoing secretary Usha Kumar did the honours for Harilakshmi Baskaran.

In her address, Ms. Bose said, “Leading the Inner Wheel is an opportunity to help the needy and underprivileged. Even though we may have not undertaken big projects in the past year, we are happy to have made a difference in our own way.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As the new president, Ms. Vora said that her team had many projects on the anvil in the coming year, and looked forward to the support of all members in completing them successfully. “We hope to continue some of the good work started by previous teams, and to start some new projects soon,” she said.

Historian and culture expert Vani C Chenguttuwan delivered a talk at the gathering. Jambaga Ramakrishnan, a charter member and past district chairperson of the club, was felicitated for being conferred with the Margarette Golding Award by the International Inner Wheel in March this year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.