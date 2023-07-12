ADVERTISEMENT

Inner Wheel Club inducts new office-bearers

July 12, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

It was an evening of reminiscences and promises for new beginnings as the Inner Wheel Club of Tiruchi inducted its 49th official team for the year 2023-’24 on Wednesday, at a ceremonial investiture ceremony in the city.

At the gathering, outgoing president Sivasundari Bose formally handed over charge to Shobhna Vora, while outgoing secretary Usha Kumar did the honours for Harilakshmi Baskaran.

In her address, Ms. Bose said, “Leading the Inner Wheel is an opportunity to help the needy and underprivileged. Even though we may have not undertaken big projects in the past year, we are happy to have made a difference in our own way.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

As the new president, Ms. Vora said that her team had many projects on the anvil in the coming year, and looked forward to the support of all members in completing them successfully. “We hope to continue some of the good work started by previous teams, and to start some new projects soon,” she said.

Historian and culture expert Vani C Chenguttuwan delivered a talk at the gathering. Jambaga Ramakrishnan, a charter member and past district chairperson of the club, was felicitated for being conferred with the Margarette Golding Award by the International Inner Wheel in March this year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US