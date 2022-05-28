Innambur Srinivasa Thirukkalyanam on June 3

The 50 th year ‘Thirukkalyana Mahotsavam’ (celestial wedding) of Sri Srinivasa Perumal temple at Innambur will be celebrated on June 3.

The celestial wedding of Sri Sridevi Bhoothevi Sametha Sri Srinivasa Perumal is celebrated at the Innambur temple every year on the ‘punarvasu nakshatram’ in the Tamil month of ‘Vaikasi’.

This year the festival will be held on June 3 with ‘Mahashanthi Homam’ followed by ‘Navakalasa Thirumanjanam’ in the morning and the celestial wedding event between 5 p.m. and 7-30 p.m. It will be followed by ‘Yanaivahana Veedhiula’ by 8 p.m, according to Sri Srinivasa Sathsangam.