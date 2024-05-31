ADVERTISEMENT

Inmate of Karaikal Sub-Jail injured

Published - May 31, 2024 06:21 pm IST - KARAIKAL

The Hindu Bureau

A case has been filed against a prisoner inside the Karaikal Sub-Jail for injuring a fellow prisoner over a quarrel in the jail kitchen.

Few months ago, two history sheeters Amalan and Pratheesh, 32, were transferred to Karaikal sub Jail from Puducherry central prison citing enmity amongst fellow prisoners and other issues.

A case had been filed against Amalan, a month ago in Karaikal Police Station as he was involved in an alleged abuse of the Sub-Jail warden. On Friday, Pratheesh had alleged attacked Arumugam, 35, a POCSO convict. As Arumugam sustained injuries, he was taken to Karaikal Government Hospital for treatment. A case has been registered against Pratheesh by the Karaikal town police.

