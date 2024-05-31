Inmate of Karaikal Sub-Jail injured

A case has been filed against a prisoner inside the Karaikal Sub-Jail for injuring a fellow prisoner over a quarrel in the jail kitchen.

Few months ago, two history sheeters Amalan and Pratheesh, 32, were transferred to Karaikal sub Jail from Puducherry central prison citing enmity amongst fellow prisoners and other issues.

A case had been filed against Amalan, a month ago in Karaikal Police Station as he was involved in an alleged abuse of the Sub-Jail warden. On Friday, Pratheesh had alleged attacked Arumugam, 35, a POCSO convict. As Arumugam sustained injuries, he was taken to Karaikal Government Hospital for treatment. A case has been registered against Pratheesh by the Karaikal town police.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.