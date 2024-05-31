GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Inmate of Karaikal Sub-Jail injured

Published - May 31, 2024 06:21 pm IST - KARAIKAL

The Hindu Bureau

A case has been filed against a prisoner inside the Karaikal Sub-Jail for injuring a fellow prisoner over a quarrel in the jail kitchen.

Few months ago, two history sheeters Amalan and Pratheesh, 32, were transferred to Karaikal sub Jail from Puducherry central prison citing enmity amongst fellow prisoners and other issues.

A case had been filed against Amalan, a month ago in Karaikal Police Station as he was involved in an alleged abuse of the Sub-Jail warden. On Friday, Pratheesh had alleged attacked Arumugam, 35, a POCSO convict. As Arumugam sustained injuries, he was taken to Karaikal Government Hospital for treatment. A case has been registered against Pratheesh by the Karaikal town police.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.