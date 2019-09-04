Tiruchirapalli

Inlet channels being desilted

Nesakaram, a coordinating body of NGOs and social service and public welfare associations at Mannargudi, has taken up revival of inlet channels to water bodies in the town to bring water from the Paamani and other rivers flowing in the vicinity of Mannargudi and the flood drains.

The project has received overwhelming response from locals as well as residents of the town, who have migrated to foreign countries. The work on desilting the inlet channels to 45 tanks and ponds belonging to the civic body began recently with Food Minister R. Kamaraj inaugurating the work and lauded the initiative.

