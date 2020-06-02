Inlet and surplus channels of Kavinadu Kanmoi to be desilted

02 June 2020 18:24 IST

The Kavinadu Kanmoi, one of the biggest irrigation tanks in Pudukottai, district is being taken up for some renovation under the kudimaramathu scheme this year.

The tank’s inlet and surplus channels would be cleared of silt accumulation under the scheme this year. The tank bunds would also be strengthened apart, besides repairs to the shutter and other irrigation structures in the tank.

The project is being executed at a cost of ₹61 lakh and it is one of the 43 works to be executed under the scheme in the district this year at a total cost of ₹21.74 crore. The work got under way after being inaugurated by Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar in the presence of Collector P. Uma Maheswari and other officials on Sunday.

The Kavinadu Kanmoi has an ayacut of 715.88 hectares and its bunds run for a total length of 4,625 metres. The tank gets inflow from the Senthamangalam Vari and flows from its own catchment areas. The surplus waters flows to the Gundar. Desilting the inlet channels and the surplus flows is expected to ensure better rainwater harvesting and conservation.

Mr. Vijayabaskar said that strengthening of the tank bunds was being taken up after eight years. The works are being executed through the water users association, he said.

According to Public Works Department officials, of the 43 works taken up under the scheme in the district this year, eight were in the Cauvery Mettur Project areas and the rest were in the other parts of the district. Prominent among the works would be the desilting of the Edaiyathimangalam tank at a cost of about ₹91 lakh, they said.