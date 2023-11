November 23, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

Chandra, 65, of Savanur Paichalkadai hamlet died of head injury sustained after plaster from the roof of her house came off and fell over her a few days ago. According to sources, a portion of cement roof plaster reportedly peeled off and fell on her head at her house on October 16 night while she was sleeping. Ms. Chandra was taken to the Tiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital where she died on the night of November 22.