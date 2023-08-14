ADVERTISEMENT

Injured priest dies in Tiruvarur

August 14, 2023 05:44 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Gnanasundaram, 42, of Pulivalam, who was a priest in Sri Kasiviswanathar temple in Tiruvarur, died of head injuries sustained after suffering an electric shock at the shrine on Sunday.

According to sources, the priest was taking part in pradosha puja at the temple in the evening when the accident took place. He suffered a severe electric shock when he took a microphone to recite mantras. He was thrown away and hit a nearby granite pillar.

He suffered grievous injuries on the head and was rushed to Tiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital, where he died on Monday. Tiruvarur Town Police have registered a case.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US