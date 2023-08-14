HamberMenu
Injured priest dies in Tiruvarur

August 14, 2023 05:44 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Gnanasundaram, 42, of Pulivalam, who was a priest in Sri Kasiviswanathar temple in Tiruvarur, died of head injuries sustained after suffering an electric shock at the shrine on Sunday.

According to sources, the priest was taking part in pradosha puja at the temple in the evening when the accident took place. He suffered a severe electric shock when he took a microphone to recite mantras. He was thrown away and hit a nearby granite pillar.

He suffered grievous injuries on the head and was rushed to Tiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital, where he died on Monday. Tiruvarur Town Police have registered a case.

