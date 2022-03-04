Initiative to transform ITIs into modern technology centres warms cockles of principals 

Principals of government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) that have been witnessing noticeable fall in admissions have pinned hopes on the State Government's latest initiative taken through the Department of Employment and Training (Training Wing) for transforming the institutions into technology centres with modern technologies to meet Industry 4.0 standards.

The department has invited tenders from Indian companies for creation of infrastructure for the project along with continuous industrial support for training trainers and maintenance of complete infrastructure for a period of five years, utilising their funds under Corporate Social Responsibility or any funds reserved in their budget for creation of public infrastructure.

Under the initiative, skill training in these latest technologies will be offered: Manufacturing Process Control and Automation of one year duration, Industrial Robotics and Digital Manufacturing of one year duration, Mechanic Electric Vehicle of two-year duration, Basic Design and Virtual Verificdation of two-year duration, and Advanced Manufacturing (CNC) of two-year duration.

Besides, 23 short-term courses of three-month duration have also been planned.

The initiative is meant to create skilled work force to meet emerging industrial requirements, a principal of a government ITI said.

The companies are expected to create workshop / lab infrastructure.

While the Directorate will provide land and buildings with required electrial supply, the other infrastructure such as machinery, tools and equipment, software and hardware has to be provided by the successful bidder.

The Directorate of Employment and Training will play the role of enabler by making available 10,500 sq. ft. of space for development of pre-fabricated structure in identified ITIs.

The ITIs have been sounded about establishment of a Governing Council consisting of government officials, the successful bidder, and experts from partner industries, and the requirement to hold quaterly meetings to take the project forward.

"We earnestly hope that the project is popularised amongst students of X Standard in government and government-aided schools," principal of another ITI located in a rural location said.

The technical bid covers submitted by the companies are to be scruitinised on March 11 at the office of The Director of Employment and Training, Guindy.

The project entails providing three V Sat Studio HUB centgres at Chennai, Tirucdhi and Salem to facilitate online training to the trainers in virtual mode.