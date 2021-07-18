Initiative to empower women-led agribusiness comes to Tiruchi

TIRUCHI

18 July 2021 21:16 IST

Iyarkai Velaan Inaiyam that has been funding eco-farming businesses of women in various parts of the State through funding support from corporates has begun its presence in Tiruchi to enable at least 100 women to start or continue their agribusinesses..

VOICE (Voice for the Oppressed through Integrated Community Emancipation) Trust initiated Iyarkai Velaan Inaiyam, a forum for eco-farming where people are trained in vermicomposting, sustainable methods of farming without destroying soil composition, utilisation of natural fertilizers, etc.

On June 3, VOICE Trust received funding to support this initiative from the staff of Apple, Google and Visa through Benevity, an organisation that provides charitable donation management, based in Canada.

Forty eco-farming enterprises, 38 in Tamil Nadu and two in Puducherry - have been identified for this project. Each unit will receive ₹ 1 lakh to enable 80 to 100 women each to start or further their agricultural business. Each women's group would receive ₹ 20,000, and VOICE Trust would support at least 160 women's groups with at least 3,200 members.

The programme was inaugurated by K. N. Nehru, Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply who appreciated the initiative. “In municipalities and municipal corporations, we are working to segregate waste as bio-degradable and non-biodegradable waste. This bio-degradable waste is being converted to compost and distributed to farmers practising sustainable farming,” he said. The minister said that consuming organically cultivated food was healthy for all.

Peter Remigius, former Bishop of Kumbakonam and Kottar, and Albert Thambi Durai, Director, Tamil Nadu Social Service Society, were also present.