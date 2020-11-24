Initiative for rural educated women

TIRUCHI

Capgemini has invited economically weak rural women graduates or postgraduates in technical streams, largely freshers or with few years of experience, to avail the utility of ‘Sakhi Drishtikon’, a digital vision that envisages training and hiring them by overcoming location mobility challenge.

The initiative aims to tap into the potential of educated rural women who are not able to reach out to opportunities, unlike their urban counterparts, a press release said.

“Though the digital revolution has completely transformed the way we work, access information, and connect, offering immense opportunities, many communities, more so women, who who face a triple divide: digital, rural, and gender, are excluded from its benefits,” the release said.

The initiative, meant to bring women from rural India into the mainstream workforce, begins with the selection of the candidates by Capgemini-enlisted NGO partners.

This is followed by a four-week foundation training by Capgemini’s Digital Academy, a 12-week technical training by Capgemini’s CIS (Cloud and Infrastructure Services) Academy, and a four-week job shadowing where trained resources will be assigned to each candidate as technical buddy.

The technical training, soft skill lessons and effective on-the-job training offered to these candidates will help them become platform-agnostic full-stack engineers who can easily thrive in the digital mainstream.

Post-training the selected candidates will be hired by the CIS team at Capgemini. The candidates will be assigned to work on datacenters, cloud, cyber.

The hired candidates will also go through a structured mentor program during their first year of employment to get acclimatized in Capgemini, the release said.

Through this initiative, Capgemini aims to hire 500 women by December 2020. Capgemini’s CIS business unit plans to hire 15% of the candidates through this program in 2021, the release said.

Tiruchi is one of the 12 cities in the country where Capgemini has a presence. The other locations constitute Bangalore, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Noida, Pune, and Salem.