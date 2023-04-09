ADVERTISEMENT

Infrastructure projects will give a push for Tiruchi’s growth, says K.N. Nehru

April 09, 2023 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru inspecting the integrated bus terminus project in Tiruchi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tenders to connect the Tiruchi - Madurai National Highway with the Tiruchi - Karur National Highway along the banks of River Koraiyar at ₹320 crore will be floated soon, says K.N. Nehru Minister for Municipal Administration and Water Supply, here on Sunday.

Speaking to the media after inaugurating a government photo exhibition, Mr. Nehru said the ongoing and proposed infrastructure projects, including the TIDEL park at ₹600 crore, will be a major push for development of Tiruchi. Considering the future needs, the government will implement a dedicated drinking water supply project in the areas around the proposed TIDEL park in Panjapur.

The Minister said he held a discussion with the senior officials from the Highways Department regarding the elevated highway project. Since the preliminary works to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Tiruchi Metro Rail are under way, the elevated highway project has been temporarily put on hold.

The road over bridge (ROB) near the Railway Junction will be thrown open for public use by next week, added Mr. Nehru. Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, Mayor M. Anbazhagan and Corporation Commissioner R. Vaithinathan accompanied him.

Later Mr. Nehru inspected the ongoing construction the Integrated bus terminus at Panjapur and the proposed TIDEL park site. He also directed officials to rejuvenate and remove the bushes and Prosopis juliflora ( seemai karuvelam) from the Panjapur lake.

