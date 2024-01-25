GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Infrastructure projects will be implemented soon, says K.N. Nehru

CMRL has completed the DPR for Metro Rail in Tiruchi and funds were awaited from the Centre, says Minister; ₹50 crore allocated for renovation and upgrade of infrastructure at Gandhi Market

January 25, 2024 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru speaking at a meeting organised by the Consumer Protection Council in Tiruchi on Thursday.

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru speaking at a meeting organised by the Consumer Protection Council in Tiruchi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

All the proposed road and other infrastructure projects in Tiruchi are under various stages of development and will be implemented within six months, Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru said.

He was responding to demands put forth by residents and welfare associations in the city at a meeting organised by the Consumer Protection Council, Tamil Nadu, here on Thursday.

Speaking about infrastructure projects proposed in the city, Mr. Nehru said Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. has completed the detailed feasibility report for introducing a metro rail, and funds were awaited from the Centre. Tender has been floated to develop multilevel elevated corridors near the upcoming bus terminus at Panjapur, and the construction will commence by April, he added.

He said ₹50 crore had been allocated to renovate and upgrade infrastructure at the Gandhi Market. To prevent pollution in the Uyyakondan canal, tenders would be called soon to set up sewage treatment plant with a capacity to treat 100 million litres daily.

Transparency in roadwork, removal of encroachments around Teppakulam, construction of pavements along major roads, establishing parking lots in Thillainagar, and the status of proposed projects in the city were among the demands presented by S. Pusphavanam, Council Secretary, on behalf of the residents. Mr. Nehru promised to look into the issues.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar said that around personnel in 6,200 food outlets in the city had been provided training and Food Safety and Standards Authority of India certificates in the past year. He said that more such initiatives would be carried out, and he urged the council to raise awareness about the initiatives taken by the State government and the Corporation.

Mayor M. Ambazhagan was present.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / public works & infrastructure

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.