Infrastructure projects will be implemented soon, says K.N. Nehru

January 25, 2024 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - TIRUCHI

All the proposed road and other infrastructure projects in Tiruchi are under various stages of development and will be implemented within six months, Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru said.

He was responding to demands put forth by residents and welfare associations in the city at a meeting organised by the Consumer Protection Council, Tamil Nadu, here on Thursday.

Speaking about infrastructure projects proposed in the city, Mr. Nehru said Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. has completed the detailed feasibility report for introducing a metro rail, and funds were awaited from the Centre. Tender has been floated to develop multilevel elevated corridors near the upcoming bus terminus at Panjapur, and the construction will commence by April, he added.

He said ₹50 crore had been allocated to renovate and upgrade infrastructure at the Gandhi Market. To prevent pollution in the Uyyakondan canal, tenders would be called soon to set up sewage treatment plant with a capacity to treat 100 million litres daily.

Transparency in roadwork, removal of encroachments around Teppakulam, construction of pavements along major roads, establishing parking lots in Thillainagar, and the status of proposed projects in the city were among the demands presented by S. Pusphavanam, Council Secretary, on behalf of the residents. Mr. Nehru promised to look into the issues.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar said that around personnel in 6,200 food outlets in the city had been provided training and Food Safety and Standards Authority of India certificates in the past year. He said that more such initiatives would be carried out, and he urged the council to raise awareness about the initiatives taken by the State government and the Corporation.

Mayor M. Ambazhagan was present.