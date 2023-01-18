Infrastructure, faculty constraints stymie start of new courses in govt. arts and science colleges

January 18, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST

TIRUCHI: Government arts and science colleges in urban locations are learnt to have second thoughts about starting new courses apparently due to infrastructure constraints.

In a letter sent to the heads of government colleges, the Directorate of Collegiate Education had invited proposals from the college heads for starting new courses that would help students secure jobs after completion.

According to college heads, the scope created by the government for starting new courses is the need of the hour, but then, starting of a new UG course would mean requirement of three additional classrooms over the next three years.

The government colleges are already dealing with shortage of classroom space for the existing courses, after the sanction accorded by the government last year for increasing intake of students by 20 percent.

Colleges in rural parts are unable to send proposals for starting courses related to computer science, electronics, biochemistry and visual communication, as these courses require laboratories in addition to the classrooms, according to a senior professor in a government college located in a rural area.

“The Government, in fact, sanctions new posts also while permitting start of additonal courses. There will be no hassles in starting new courses if the posts are also filled simultanously,” he said.

The purpose behind starting new courses has to be welcomed since the students from socio-economic backward families will otherwise be denied the opportunity for completing the programme at minimal costs, another professor pointed out.

What happens at present is that the new courses are handled by either guest lecturers or faculty from other departments .

For instance, faculty from History department handle classes for students of Political Science.

Nevertheless, the students of first and second batches are put at a disadvantage due to the absence of full-fledged faculty with the requisite expertise.

This gap, according to a college head, could be bridged by the higher education department by planning start of courses beforehand rather than making announcenments at the start of the academic year.