Infrastructure development at Tiruchi airport completed

Published - June 02, 2024 06:07 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Spanning an impressive 75,000 square metres, the new integrated passenger terminal building boasts a Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment four-star sustainability rating and state-of-the-art facilities designed to cater to 4.5 million passengers annually | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

The infrastructure development of Tiruchi international airport has been completed greatly enhancing capacity, energy efficiency, and passenger experience.

Egis, a global leader in the consulting, construction engineering, and mobility sectors, has played a pivotal role as the Design and Project Management Consultant for the airport and its associated infrastructure.

Spanning an impressive 75,000 square metres, the new integrated passenger terminal building boasts a Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment four-star sustainability rating and state-of-the-art facilities designed to cater to 4.5 million passengers annually. 

The special finishes include a parametric and curved roof inspired by local architecture of “gopuram”. Roof sheltering colours are ornamental zinc titanium cladding inspired by local architecture. Lounges interior and art work have been designed in line with local temple architecture and traditions and cultural taste.

Multi-coloured false ceiling has been designed to provide an aesthetic look to the building. Flooring patterns in interiors have the impression of traditional kolam pattern as a welcome sign. Egis successfully delivered Tiruchi international airport in January this year when Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the integrated passenger terminal building at Tiruchi airport. 

In a press release, the managing director of Egis, South Asia Sandeep Gulati, said: “This achievement signifies our commitment to excellence and innovation in the aviation infrastructure sector. Egis expresses gratitude to all stakeholders and contributors for their invaluable support in achieving these milestones.”

