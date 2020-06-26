Infrastructure being created to reduce post-harvest loss: CM

A supply chain management scheme aimed at creating necessary infrastructure to reduce post-harvest loss in vegetables, fruits and other perishables would be implemented in 10 districts at an outlay of ₹482.36 crore, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said here on Friday.

The scheme also aims at creating better marketing avenues for farmers and increasing their income. The scheme would be implemented in Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Coimbatore, the Nilgiris, Tiruchi, Dindigul, Theni, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli districts, Mr. Palaniswami said while addressing representatives of farmers associations in Tiruchi.

The Chief Minister said that over the past nine years, the State government had stepped up financial allocation to agriculture sector and had implemented various schemes. Over the past four years, 6,278 ponds and tanks have been desilted with an allotment of ₹1433 crore. There were about 24,000 tanks under the control of the Public Works Department and it was virtually impossible to renovate them in one go. Hence, every year a particular number of tanks have been taken up for renovation.

Mr. Palaniswami also assured that check dams would be built across rivers and streams based on the report of a committee, comprising retired PWD engineers, constituted to identify suitable places for building such structures.

Farmers representatives including Puliyur A. Nagarajan, president,Farmers Wing of Tamil Maanilla Congress, P. Ayyakannu, president, Desiya Thennidia Nadigal Innaippu Vivasayigal Sangam, P.Viswanathan, president, Tamil Nadu Eri Mattrum Attru Pasana Vivasayigal Sangam, Koundampatti R. Subramanian, Deputy Secretary, Cauvery Delta Farmers Welfare Association, N. Veerasekaran of the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, and others presented representations to the Chief Minister.

Waiver of crop loans, sanction of compensation for farmers affected due to fall in prices of produce due to the lockdown and steps to get Tamil Nadu’s due share of water in Cauvery from Karnataka were some of the key demands put forth by the farmers associations. They also thanked the Chief Minister for executing the kudimaramathu works on a rapid pace this year.

Food Park

Later speaking to reporters, the Chief Minister disclosed that 6,128 MSMEs have been extended credit to the tune of ₹263.82 crore in Tiruchi district in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and another ₹200 crore would be advanced to them soon. An industrial park would be established by SIPCOT in Manapparai soon and the first phase of work would begin soon. This apart, a Food Park would be established on 150 acres at the same site at an investment of ₹100 crore. This park would generate employment for about 15,000 persons. The government would consider the suggestions and demands put forth by farmers and industry representatives, he said.

New buildings

Earlier, Mr. Palaniswami formally declared open new buildings of various government departments constructed at a total cost of ₹25.53 crore in the district. These include school buildings and laboratories, a library building at the Tiruchi Government Law College, a sub-registrar office at Manachanallur, a hostel for women students of Tiruchi K. A. P. Viswanatham Government Medical College Hospital, a primary health centre building at Samayapuram and the office of the Deputy Director of Family Welfare.

The Chief Minister also inspected the progress of the construction of a new barrage across Kollidam river at Mukkombu.