Infrared thermometers donated

Infrared thermometers and face shields were donated to the 14 Urban Primary Health Centres in Tiruchi by the Rotary Club of Rock City, Tiruchi and Senthilkumar Nallusamy, Chief Cardiologist, Rana Hospital.

Dr. Senthilkumar said the hand-held cutaneous infrared thermometers would be of much use during COVID-19 pandemic as it averts physical contact while screening patients. Face shields were given to doctors working in PHCs as most of them have other necessities such as face masks, hand sanitisers and gloves.

An infrared thermometer for use in the Collector’s Office was also handed over to Collector S. Sivarasu by the president of the Rotary Club Rajesh and Secretary Thilakchander along with Dr. Senthilkumar.