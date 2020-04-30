Infrared thermometers donated

Infrared thermometers and face shields were donated to the 14 Urban Primary Health Centres in Tiruchi by the Rotary Club of Rock City, Tiruchi and Senthilkumar Nallusamy, Chief Cardiologist, Rana Hospital.
Dr. Senthilkumar said the hand-held cutaneous infrared thermometers would be of much use during COVID-19 pandemic as it averts physical contact while screening patients. Face shields were given to doctors working in PHCs as most of them have other necessities such as face masks, hand sanitisers and gloves.
An infrared thermometer for use in the Collector’s Office was also handed over to Collector S. Sivarasu by the president of the Rotary Club Rajesh and Secretary Thilakchander along with Dr. Senthilkumar.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.