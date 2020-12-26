Info centre opened

26 December 2020 20:22 IST

THANJAVUR

A centre to provide information about the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission in Thanjavur district has been set up at the District Collectorate.

Stating that the Jal Jeevan Mission is being implemented with an objective to provide protected drinking water supply to each family in the district, the Collector, M.Govinda Rao, in a press release, has stated that the information centre can be reached by the people over the toll-free phone number: 18004252666 for availing information about the implementation of the project and doubts/clarification about the project, if any.

