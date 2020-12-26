Tiruchirapalli

Info centre opened

THANJAVUR

A centre to provide information about the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission in Thanjavur district has been set up at the District Collectorate.

Stating that the Jal Jeevan Mission is being implemented with an objective to provide protected drinking water supply to each family in the district, the Collector, M.Govinda Rao, in a press release, has stated that the information centre can be reached by the people over the toll-free phone number: 18004252666 for availing information about the implementation of the project and doubts/clarification about the project, if any.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 26, 2020 8:25:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/info-centre-opened/article33425912.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY