Seasonal infections under control in Tiruchi district

Authorities have recorded only a handful of cases so far

Seasonal infections, including dengue are under check due to COVID-19 awareness, say health authorities. The number of cases of seasonal flu reported this year is significantly less so far due to measures undertaken to keep COVID-19 in check, they say.

In Tiruchi, a team from the Directorate of Public Health led by the District Medical Officer has been delegated to conduct awareness programmes on seasonal diseases such as dengue and malaria which are usually on the rise during the monsoons.

However, they have only recorded a handful of cases so far, said A. Subramani, Deputy Director of Health Services, Tiruchi.

The use of bleaching powder and disinfectants by the civic body and the public has resulted in rare cases of mosquito breeding, which are being controlled by the team. ‘The public are aware of the health risks and are keeping their surroundings neat and clean,’ he said.

There are only a few active cases at the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital and the various private hospitals in the district. ‘Usually, clusters of patients affected by dengue are identified at schools, colleges or places of work. With most of these buildings closed and the people staying home, the effect is low,’ a health official said.

However, disinfection, fogging, identifying areas which were hotspots over the previous years are under way.

Similar patterns were reported in nearby districts including Thanjavur and Pudukottai. However, some officials noted that cases for seasonal flu are reported a week or two after rains have subsided. ‘Mosquitoes breed in stagnant water and cases are only identified after a week of when they are infected,’ a health official said.

General fear of fever, triggered by apprehension of contracting COVID-19 has led to awareness, said B. Kalaivani, DDHS, Pudukottai. Hospitals in Pudukottai have been instructed to run tests for COVID-19, typhoid and dengue simultaneously, when a patient complains of fever.