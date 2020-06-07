Infected patient dies at Tiruchi GH

Tiruchi

07 June 2020 23:23 IST

Deceased belonged to Tiruvallur district; visited Perambalur to attend marriage

A 58-year-old man from Tiruvallur district died of COVID-19 at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) here on Sunday.

According to sources, the deceased from Veppampattu in Thiruvallur district came along with his family to Methel village near Adhanur in Perambalur district to attend his relative’s marriage on May 27.

He developed fever on June 2 and went to a private hospital in Ariyalur for treatment. He was subsequently referred to a private hospital in Tiruchi. Since he had symptoms of COVID-19, he was referred and admitted to MGMGH. Upon admission, his swab sample was lifted for laboratory test. He was found positive for the virus on June 4. Since his condition worsened, he was put on ventilator. He died on Sunday.

Advertising

Advertising

The patient was said to have been a diabetic and also suffered from heart ailment.

Fourteen more persons tested positive in central districts on Sunday.

The maximum number of cases was reported in Thanjavur district, followed by Tiruchi. While Thanjavur district recorded seven cases, Tiruchi accounted for four.

Pudukottai and Ariyalur districts recorded two and one.

In Ariyalur, the lone patient was said to have contracted the virus from his son, who worked in Chennai and had tested positive. He later came and stayed with his parents. While his father tested negative, his mother tested positive for the virus.

In Tiruchi, four persons tested positive for the virus. One of them was a 26-year-old man working in National Institute of Technology, Tiruchi. Upon arrival by a flight to Tiruchi a few days ago, his swab sample was collected, and it turned out to be positive.

The remaining three, who tested positive, were contacts of those who tested positive for the virus. One of them was an employee of the Heavy Alloy Penetrator Project in Tiruchi. The other two were from Pirattiyur and K.K. Nagar.