Infant’s body found near railway track
A male baby was found dead near the railway track at Pattukottai on Wednesday.
On information, a team from Pattukottai Town police took possession of the body lying near the railway track on Nadiyammankovil Street, and arranged for a postmortem at the Government Hospital in Pattukottai.
The police are ascertaining whether the body had been disposed of at the spot, or if the infant had been discarded and had died due to dog bites.
