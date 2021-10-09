Infant rescued in Pattukottai

09 October 2021 19:45 IST

The infant reported missing from the Government Rajah Mirasdar Hospital, Thanjavur on Friday was traced and rescued from the ‘abductor’ at Pattukottai on Saturday.

According to police, the woman who had abducted the infant from the hospital had committed the crime since she did not have any issues in her married life. As the police traced her with the help of CCTV footage and through interrogation of an Thanjavur-based autorickshaw driver, she confessed to the crime and the infant which was in her possession was rescued by the police on Saturday.

While the rescued baby was handed over to her mother Rajalakshmi at the GRMH, the accused, Viji of Pattukottai, has been brought to Thanjavur West police station for further inquiry.

