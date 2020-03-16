Infant dies of ‘suffocation’

16 March 2020 18:21 IST

THANJAVUR

A five-month-old male baby reportedly died of ‘suffocation’ while travelling on the Rameshwaram-Faizabad Express along with its parents on Monday.

According to police, the infant’s parents, Amitsha (36) of Lalpet, Jabalpur district, Madhya Pradesh, and his wife, Priyanka (30) undertook a pilgrimage to Rameswaram since the child born to them after a long period.

While they were on their return journey, Priyanka reportedly breastfed the infant in the running train. When she woke up on Monday morning and she found the infant lying beside her on the berth motionless.

Subsequently, on the arrival of the train at Kumbakonam, Amitsha and Priyanka took the child to the health outpost functioning in the railway station, where the doctors declared that the infant had already died due to suffocation.

After confirming the death at the Government District Headquarters Hospital, the infant’s body was interned at Perumandi Burial Ground in the presence of Government Railway Police.