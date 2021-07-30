Inebriated men abuse pregnant woman, husband in Pudukottai; civil rights body seeks action

Madurai

30 July 2021 17:00 IST

The couple said the men spat on them and used casteist slurs when they found out the two stayed at a Dalit hamlet

A 30-year-old pregnant woman and her husband were verbally abused by a group of four inebriated men in Pudukottai district two days ago. Two of the accused allegedly kicked the two-wheeler on which the couple was seated, and the woman fell from the vehicle.

Alleging that the accused had turned aggressive after learning that the couple lived in a Scheduled Caste hamlet, Evidence, a civil rights organisation, has demanded a proper investigation by the Sub Divisional Deputy Superintendent of Police as per the provisions the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Supreme Court directions.

The woman, Abirami, had filed a complaint with the police saying she and her husband Vijaykumar, were returning home from a hospital on a two-wheeler, when two men standing in front a TASMAC liquor shop spit, and the saliva fell on them. When the couple confronted them for publicly spitting, the men behaved badly and questioned them about their place of residence. Upon learning that they hailed from a Dalit hamlet, the men, joined in by two other drunk persons, began abusing them. She alleged that they also used casteist slurs.

On learning about the incident a team from Evidence, visited the dwelling at Illakadi Viduthi near Karambaikudi and inquired with the couple. According to them, four persons had verbally abused and spit on them. Also, they had hit the two-wheeler of Vijaykumar.

The organisation’s executive director. A. Kathir, said the District Collector and Superintendent of Police should have taken action against the accused and also ensured that the victim was given medical attention. “Inquiries with the villagers indicated that the officials had not been to the hamlet,” he told reporters on Friday.

The District Collector and the SP had, however, assured of stern action as per the law, Mr. Kathir said and added that the team submitted its findings to officials for further action.

It was unfortunate that revenue and police authorities had not complied with the apex court’s directive on dealing with such cases, the organisation said. “Only when they visit, the Dalits and the downtrodden would feel secure, and it would deter such behaviour by members of the dominant community,” an Evidence team member said.

Meanwhile, doctors at the Pudukottai GH said Ms. Abirami had delivered a baby boy in the early hours of Friday.