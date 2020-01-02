Inebriated counting staff sent back

A counting staff was sent back by the counting centre officials at Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam Higher Secondary School, Thiruvidaimaruthur, on Thursday.

The counting staff, Thendralkumar working as a teacher in Aduthurai, was found to be under the influence of alcohol when he arrived for duty at the centre. The policeman in charge of checking the staff and their belongings suspected that Thendralkumar was under the influence of alcohol and also found a small bottle of wine in his bag.

Subsequently, the senior officials in charge of the counting process at the school were informed about this and they collected the counting centre appointment order from Thendralkumar before turning him away.