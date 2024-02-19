Industry welcomes Budget proposals, farmers disappointed with low allocation for districts

February 19, 2024 09:42 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The State Budget for 2024-25 drew a mixed response with the industry representatives largely welcoming the announcements and allocations for industrial parks in Tiruchi region.

An allocation of ₹345 crore for establishing a TIDEL Park on 6.3 lakh sq. ft of land in Tiruchi, a SIPCOT industrial park at Sengipatti in Thanjavur district at an estimate of ₹120 crore; a new industrial estate dedicated to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in Thiruthuraipoondi Taluk in Tiruvarur district; a mini textile park in Karur; and an apparel cluster proposed at Rangiyam in Pudukottai district are among the prominent initiatives for the central region announced in the Budget.

The Tiruchi District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association (TIDITTSIA) welcomed the allocation of funds for the industrial parks, technology upgrade in spinning sector and for fostering start-ups and new entrepreneurs. However, it expressed regret over the absence of any announcement on the demands of existing entrepreneurs in the State, especially with respect to the recent power tariff increase.

ADVERTISEMENT

MSMEs disappointed

“The Budget has come as a huge disappointment for micro, small and medium industries. We were expecting announcements on reduction of power tariff and subsidies. We welcome the allocations for encouraging new entrepreneurs; at the same time we are worried that our demands have not been considered,” said P.Rajappa, president, TIDITSSIA.

Welcoming the allocation for the TIDEL Park in Tiruchi, N. Kanagasabapathy, Chairman, Tiruchi Trade Centre, said more funds could have been allocated to give a push to the development of the city.

The Budget was viewed to be heavily tilted towards development of Chennai. “It is disappointing to note that there is no mention of Metro Rail for Tiruchi. Spending ₹500 crore on Singara Chennai will attract more people to Chennai and make it more congested. Instead, this money should be spent on developing satellite towns,” said S. Pushpavanam, Secretary, Consumer Protection Council, Tamil Nadu.

Farmers not happy

Taking a dim view of “huge allocations” for development of Chennai, Cauvery S. Dhanapalan, president, Tamil Nadu Vivasaya Sangankalin Kootamaippu. criticised the allocation of ₹500 crore for establishing a film city in Chennai and contrasted it with the allocation of an equal amount for restoring 5,000 waterbodies across the State. “The Budget is tilted towards developing Chennai; the government should treat all parts of the State on an equal footing,” said Mr. Dhanapalan.

The president of the Cauvery Irrigation Farmers Association, Mahadhanapuram V. Rajaram, said the Budget cannot be faulted but it has not fulfilled people’s expectations, especially in terms of bringing in big investments to the districts.

G.S. Dhanapathy, state general secretary, Farmers Forum of India, expressed disappointment over the lack of exclusive allocation for the Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundar river interlinking project.

Proposals welcomed

M.A. Aleem, Member, District Welfare Fund Committee, Tiruchi, welcomed the initiatives to strengthen the healthcare infrastructure and healthcare schemes.

The proposed Centre of Excellence for Autism Spectrum Disorder in Chennai will be very useful. The new Cancer Management Mission for cancer prevention is welcome, Dr. Aleem added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.