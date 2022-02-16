Industry body formalises status of 139 members as shareholders of Tiruchi Trade Centre

Project is a contributing factor for scaling up direct membership

The Tiruchi District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association (TIDITSSIA) has formalised the status of 139 members as share holders of Tiruchi Trade Centre Private Limited.

There are already 44 members with shareholder status in the ₹11-crore trade centre project and TIDITSSIA has formed a special purpose vehicle to mobilise its share of ₹6 crore. The company was registered on February 21, 2020, with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. It has been classified as Non-Government Company and registered under Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu.

The proect includes the land cost for 9.42 acres provided by the government for the project near Panjapur close to the upcoming semi-ring road.

Thanks to the project, TIDITSSIA has been able to scale up its direct membership from 300 to 500, S. Gopalakrishnan, association secretary, said.

The government grant for the project amounts to ₹5 crore. The trade centre is located at a distance of around 9 km from Tiruchi junction and Central Bus Stand and just 12 km away from Tiruchi international airport.

A convention centre with 4,000 seating capacity is one of the highlights of the project that also features a large parking space and landscaped court.

Despite the setback to industrial activities caused by COVID-19, TIDITSSIA could ensure a rise in membership. In view of the pandemic, the association has extended the deadline till March 2023 for payment of annual subscription. The life-time subscription, valid for 12 years, is ₹5,000 for micro units and ₹ 12,500 for small-scale industries, P. Rajappa, TIDITSSIA president, said.

Inclusion of colleges as members in view of the support rendered by the association to the Entrepreneurship Development Cells of the institutions has also been a contributing factor in in scaling up membership.