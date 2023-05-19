May 19, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Department of Industrial Safety has directed industries and construction companies to ensure that workers were given adequate rest at regular intervals during work hours in view of the heat wave conditions.

Workers in factories with over 250 employees and construction work sites should be provided with 4.5 litres of water a day as per law. It should be ensured that each worker had a glass of water every 15 to 20 minutes during the work hours. Resting rooms should be provided in factories involving high heat generation such as steel rolling mills, boiler plants and tyre manufacturing units. Such units should work with two batches of workers and each batch should be provided with rest on rotational basis every one or two hours of work, the Joint Director of Industrial Safety & Health, Tiruchi, said in a press release.

The work hours of construction labourers working under direct sunlight should be suitably modified. Workers should be provided with potable drinking water and electrolytes, the release added.

