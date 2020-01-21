Industries pin their hopes on RBI bailout package

About 250 stressed engineering industries in Tiruchi region are staring at closure before the start of next fiscal if RBI does not consider their plea for a bailout package.

So far, nearly 40 units have closed down over the last few years due to implementation of SARFAESI (Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Securities Interest) Act.

Implementation of the SARFAESI Act was temporarily stopped for 52 units after the Tamil Nadu Boilers Association and BHEL Small Industries Association (BHELSIA) made several representations to the Central and State governments calling for a halt to the legal proceedings.

Representatives of TNBA and BHELSIA have been emphasising that the State government has an important role to play in the revival initiative since hundreds of other ancillaries of BHEL, which are staying just afloat due to depleted conversion orders, are facing the heat.

“It is only a matter of time before they face eventual closure if the Centre and the State governments do not provide them backing in the form of bailout package. We expect Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to listen to our grievances and take ameliorative measures,” president of BHEL Small Industries Association (BHELSSIA) Rajappa Rajkumar said.

In anticipation of huge outsourcing orders from BHEL, the ancillaries took huge bank loans to expand capacities. A combined capacity for material conversion of seven tonnes was created. But in the present situation, conversion orders for only 200 tonnes have been outsourced, it is learnt.

The ancillary industries are no longer in a position to bargain conversion rates. Now, it is a case of survival of the fittest. For, industries that have created capabilities think it fit to keep the machinery in running condition even if it means making losses, industry sources said.

Some developments have infused hope for sustenance for the surviving industries as well as those looking at the revival path.

Earlier this month, the Central government promulgated an ordinance for amendment in the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) (MMDR) Act, 1957 and the Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act, 2015 in order to ease auction of coal mines, allow FDI and enhance ease of doing business.

Henceforth, companies which do not possess any prior coal mining experience in India but are financially strong and/or have mining experience in other minerals or in other countries, can now participate in auction of coal/lignite blocks.

The Centre has also announced that state-run firms NTPC and BHEL are exploring recalibrating of turbines to enable them to shift to domestic coal from imported coal.

“We are also looking forward to executing orders for the railways and the defence sector. There is a dire need for early intervention by the Central and State governments for revival of hundreds of ailing fabrication industries,” Mr. Rajappa Rajkumar said.