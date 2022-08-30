Industrial salt loaded after 20 years

Special Correspondent TIRUCHI
August 30, 2022 18:54 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Loading of industrial salt resumed recently in Tiruchi Railway Division after 20 years. The first loading of industrial salt after a long gap took place at Nagapattinam station. The rake transporting the consignment was booked for Veldurti station in Hyderabad Division for industrial use by TGV SRAAC Limited, Hyderabad. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Industrial salt was transported by 58 BOXN wagons with a load of around 3,700 tonnes. A press release from Tiruchi Railway Division said it expected three to four rakes of salt loading every month. Loading of the commodity will fetch additional revenue to the railways and benefit the customer with convenient, swift and cost effective transportation, the release added. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app