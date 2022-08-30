Industrial salt loaded after 20 years

Loading of industrial salt resumed recently in Tiruchi Railway Division after 20 years. The first loading of industrial salt after a long gap took place at Nagapattinam station. The rake transporting the consignment was booked for Veldurti station in Hyderabad Division for industrial use by TGV SRAAC Limited, Hyderabad.

Industrial salt was transported by 58 BOXN wagons with a load of around 3,700 tonnes. A press release from Tiruchi Railway Division said it expected three to four rakes of salt loading every month. Loading of the commodity will fetch additional revenue to the railways and benefit the customer with convenient, swift and cost effective transportation, the release added.