Indoor badminton court awaits inauguration

March 09, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - TIRUCHI

C. Jaisankar

An indoor badminton court, constructed under the ‘Namakku Name Thittam” at State Bank Officer’s Colony on Lawsons Road, is yet to be opened even three months after the completion of its construction.

It was with an aim of creating a sports facility for users to keep fit, a group of residents of SBI Officer’s Colony mooted an idea to construct a badminton court with a public contribution about a year ago. They then met the senior officials of Tiruchi Corporation and donated ₹25 lakh under the Namakku Name Thittam. The Corporation subsequently allotted a site on the banks of the Uyyakondan Canal and sanctioned about ₹15 lakh on its behalf for the badminton court.

After the tendering process, the civic body began the construction of the court in October. The court, which has a built-up area of 2250 square feet, boasts of infrastructure on a par with international standards. Seven layers have been laid on the floor so as to prevent knee or leg injuries to the players. Some of the synthetic materials used in the court were imported. Provisions have been made for dressing room, warm-up hall, toilets and a security enclosure.

All works were completed by December. But, it is yet to be thrown open for public use.

‘We are eager to see the opening of the court as early as possible. It will be useful for the residents of our area to avail the facility at our doorstep,” said a resident of SBI Officer’s Colony.

When contacted, M. Anbazhagan, Mayor, Tiruchi Corporation, told The Hindu that he would discuss the issue with the officials and steps would be taken to inaugurate the court as early as possible.

