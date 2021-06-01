Indonesia Tamil Sangam’s gesture

01 June 2021 17:55 IST

ARIYALUR

Members of the Indonesia Tamil Sangam has donated ₹10 lakh worth of medical equipment and materials to the Government Medical College Hospital here for supporting COVID-19 patients.

Five oxygen concentrators, 1,100 one time use beds and blankets, 1000 diapers and 8,330 sets of gloves were among those donated.

Collector D. Rathna, who received the equipment, thanked the members.