Indo-Taiwan M.Tech. programme on VLSI Design begins

The Indo-Taiwan M.Tech. programme on VLSI Design offered at SASTRA, a Deemed to be a University, in collaboration with Taiwan Universities - Asia University and Yuan Ze University has begun.

According to a SASTRA release, the programme was officially launched by Chairman, AICTE, Anil D.Sahasrabudhe, who congratulated the collaborative pathway that SASTRA had laid down with Tata Electronics and the two Taiwanese universities.

Students of the programme would spend a year at SASTRA followed by a summer internship at Tata Electronics in Hosur and work and industry internship course at the two Taiwan Universities.

The inaugural event held on Wednesday was attended by President Tsai of Asia University, President Yang Wu of Yuan Ze, Ranjan B CHRO of Tata Electronics, Director General of Ministry of Education, Taiwan, Peter Chen, Taiwan MoE representative in India besides faculty from the universities, the release added.