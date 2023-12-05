ADVERTISEMENT

Indiscriminate sand quarrying in Sengipatti region alleged

December 05, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, affiliated to the Communist Party of India (CPI), has alleged indiscriminate mining of sand from waterbodies and poromboke lands in Sengipatti region in Thanjavur district.

In a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister M.K.Stalin, CPI district executive committee member and Sangam’s district president R. Ramachandran said 5,000 lorry loads of sand and sediment were removed from waterbodies in and around Sengipatti by private parties either with or without proper permission from officials.

The indiscriminate quarrying of sand would create problems for the cattle which depended on these waterbodies to quench their thirst, the memorandum said, and sought stringent action against the private parties and the officials who had turned a blind eye to the illegal activity.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US