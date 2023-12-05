HamberMenu
Indiscriminate sand quarrying in Sengipatti region alleged

December 05, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, affiliated to the Communist Party of India (CPI), has alleged indiscriminate mining of sand from waterbodies and poromboke lands in Sengipatti region in Thanjavur district.

In a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister M.K.Stalin, CPI district executive committee member and Sangam’s district president R. Ramachandran said 5,000 lorry loads of sand and sediment were removed from waterbodies in and around Sengipatti by private parties either with or without proper permission from officials.

The indiscriminate quarrying of sand would create problems for the cattle which depended on these waterbodies to quench their thirst, the memorandum said, and sought stringent action against the private parties and the officials who had turned a blind eye to the illegal activity.

