Indiscriminate sand quarrying condemned

December 31, 2022 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of Vilankudi and a few other villages near Thiruvaiyaru town staged a demonstration on the Coleroon river bed on Saturday in protest against indiscriminate sand quarrying.

The demonstrators led by social activist V. Jeevakumar of Thanjavur raised slogans condemning the indiscriminate sand quarrying carried out under the pretext of sustaining livelihood of a small section of villagers.

They feared that the unchecked sand mining activity would further deteriorate the groundwater table since the acquifer was tapped to a large extent from the river bed to fulfill the drinking water requirements of various hamlets/towns through several combined drinking water supply networks.

The demonstrators urged the government to ensure that sand was not quarried beyond the permitted levels at Veeramangudi, Govindanattuchery, Marur, and Sathanur. Unchecked sand mining at Sathanur, located close to the Grand Anicut, might affect the stability of the Chola period construction marvel, they said.

They also demanded that the functioning of unlicensed brick kilns on the banks of Coleroon river be checked and the operation of licensed kilns be monitored by the officials.

