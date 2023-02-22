HamberMenu
Indiscriminate garbage dumping raises concern among residents of Ponmalaipatti

Litterbugs throw trash indiscriminately in the suburb’s neighbourhoods

February 22, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Nahla Nainar
Unscrupulous elements have turned a place into an illegal garbage dump yard at the site of Kendriya Vidyalaya in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

Ponmalaipatti, once a tree-lined suburb of Tiruchi for Railway employees with quaint little brick cottages and gardens, is now facing a significant waste management problem as litter piles up in vacant spots and abandoned compounds all over its neighbourhoods.

Long-term residents have seen the rapid real estate development of the area, that boasts of several heritage places of worship and schools within.

As new structures come up, builders are disposing the debris in any empty space available.

“We have seen truckloads of broken brickwork and the like being thrown away near the site earmarked for the new Kendriya Vidyalaya school, among other places. In some places, heaps of garbage are allowed to collect before they are burned down. The air pollution caused by burning plastics with bio-materials is a health hazard,” social activist K.C. Neelamegam told The Hindu.

While acknowledging the problem, an official from Tiruchi Corporation’s sanitation department said that rigorous efforts by the civic authorities in Ponmalaipatti had reduced at least 80% of littering in the past six months.

“Many people were disposing their domestic waste from their vehicles, and the dumping in this zone had gone up to 10 tonnes at one point. Six months ago, we tightened our door-to-door collection schedule, to prevent random garbage disposal,” said the official.

With many staff quarters remaining unoccupied, the buildings in Ponmalaipatti have become almost obscured by overgrown plants. This has also encouraged illegal dumping, said residents.

“Besides increasing the frequency of clearing waste, we are also monitoring the spots where people throw their trash. We remove garden waste by lorry. Construction debris, however, is still a problem. Getting security cameras in the remote areas of Ponmalaipatti where waste is being strewn could be really useful for us,” the official said.

